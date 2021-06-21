Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,305 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.14% of AXT worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

AXTI stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $469.53 million, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

