Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $12.33 Million in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,251,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,331,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Vasta Platform at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 236,516 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,103,477 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. Vasta Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $720.54 million and a P/E ratio of -78.91.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VSTA shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

