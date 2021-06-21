Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 285,044 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 285,044 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.64% of RPC worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RPC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of RPC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,725,229.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,490 over the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

