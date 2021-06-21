VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000.

NYSEARCA:CBON traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

