VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,503,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,589,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,680,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $246.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.81. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $258.59.

