VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

ESPO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.05. 1,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

