Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Raised by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.4% of WealthStone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,492,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,832,000 after purchasing an additional 55,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $94.78. 42,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,840. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

