Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.74. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,233. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.25 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.56.

