VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.01. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.