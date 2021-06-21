VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

