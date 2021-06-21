VEF (OTCMKTS:VKEMF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

VEF Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VKEMF) was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49.

About VEF (OTCMKTS:VKEMF)

VEF Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth and growth capital investments. The firm primarily invests in modern financial services and fintech sector. The financial services sector includes payments providers, Credit, mobile money and all forms of financial marketplaces. It typically invests in the emerging and frontier markets.

