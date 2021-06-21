Venus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $74.85 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Venus has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $205.94 million and $74.85 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.14 or 0.00061396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,775.17 or 0.99903513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,224,287 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.