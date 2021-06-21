Veritas Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Catalent makes up 2.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $507,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.