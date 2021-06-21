Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 55,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Welltower by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Welltower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

