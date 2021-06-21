Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $3.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Shares of VRTX opened at $187.85 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.64 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.17. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.