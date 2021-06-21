Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.85

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 2670463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.0% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 107,542 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,196,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after buying an additional 807,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 982,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,405,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

