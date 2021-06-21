Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.85

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 2670463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
