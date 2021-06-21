Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Jonathan Schwefel Purchases 1,434 Shares of Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Jonathan Schwefel acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $15,214.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Schwefel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Jonathan Schwefel bought 470 shares of Vince stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,949.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Schwefel bought 100 shares of Vince stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Schwefel bought 94 shares of Vince stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054.68.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Schwefel bought 733 shares of Vince stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,246.25.

NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.39. 7,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.60. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vince worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

