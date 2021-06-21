Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Visa were worth $337,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.67. 174,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,476,550. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $455.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

