Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Vital Farms stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. Vital Farms has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.66 million and a PE ratio of 80.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,832 shares of company stock worth $14,462,919 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170,872 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

