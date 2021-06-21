Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.78. 2,571,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,800. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -113.69, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $68,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $48,739,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vonage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $10,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

