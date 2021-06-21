W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.94

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.94 and last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 31217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

Several research firms recently commented on GRA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. Research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

