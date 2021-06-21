Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €143.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.36 ($160.43).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €124.05 ($145.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 52-week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €131.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 27.04.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

