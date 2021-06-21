Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 58.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 118,380 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 90,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

