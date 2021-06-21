Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,250 shares during the period. Orion Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 3.01% of Orion Group worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orion Group by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Orion Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,328. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

