Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. Camden National accounts for approximately 1.6% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Camden National by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Camden National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,968. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

