Walthausen & Co. LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Skyline Champion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $243,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,824,000 after purchasing an additional 99,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 71,346 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. 7,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 2.18. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,405 shares of company stock worth $14,280,600. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

