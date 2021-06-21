Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 5,330 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.34% of City worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of City by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of City by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of City by 409.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $166,821.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.37. 973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,869. City Holding has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.