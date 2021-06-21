Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.