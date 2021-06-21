WealthStone Inc. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. 716,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,642,945. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.