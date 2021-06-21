WealthStone Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $496.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.14 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

