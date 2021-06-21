WealthStone Inc. Buys 346 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 22,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

MDT traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.45. 68,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

