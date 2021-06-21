WealthStone Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WealthStone Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.04. 96,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $285.57 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.66. The company has a market cap of $375.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

