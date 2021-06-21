WealthStone Inc. Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 290,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,332,196. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

