WealthStone Inc. Invests $541,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after buying an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 127.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 334,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 19.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.25. 50,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,346. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

