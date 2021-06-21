Westpac Banking Corp Buys 28,004 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

