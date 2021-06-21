Westpac Banking Corp Buys 386 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $87.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

