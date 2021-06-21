Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

DRE opened at $47.60 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

