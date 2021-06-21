WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

WETF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.01.

WETF stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $922.98 million, a PE ratio of -56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 223,472 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

