Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.51. 471,278 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.