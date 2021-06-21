Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys 1,184 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,875. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.93 and a 12 month high of $279.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

