Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $6.77 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000. Facebook makes up about 3.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.35. 385,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,104,617 shares of company stock valued at $663,955,073 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

