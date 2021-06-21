Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.28. The company had a trading volume of 145,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,691. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $151.35 and a one year high of $221.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.