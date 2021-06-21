Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.03. 235,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,469,216. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

