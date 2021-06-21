XinFin Network (XDC) Price Hits $0.0623

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $764.46 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.28 or 0.00896337 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,674,796,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,274,796,229 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

