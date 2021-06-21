Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $80,000 in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37. Frontline Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

