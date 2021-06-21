Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFGP. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10. Micro Focus International plc has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.