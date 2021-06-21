YFValue (YFV) One Day Volume Tops $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00055903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00021826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.00669471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00080045 BTC.

About YFValue

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

