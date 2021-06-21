Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Billion

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce $13.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.58 billion and the highest is $13.72 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $55.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $56.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $61.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.85.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 171,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

