Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.80 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

