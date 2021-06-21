Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to announce sales of $49.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $9.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 446.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $136.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.10 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,044. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

